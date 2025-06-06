Bombay HC orders Muslim man to approach Maharashtra govt for Namaaz at August Kranti Maidan on Bakri-Eid, asks ministry to decide by today

The Bombay High Court on Friday asked a Muslim man to approach the Cultural and Social Justice Ministry of the Maharashtra Government for permission to hold Namaaz at Mumbai’s iconic August Kranti Maidan for the Bakri-Eid festival. After petitioner Umer Abdul Jabbar Gopalani approached the court saying that he was denied permission by the police, the court said that he should approach the competent authority.

A division bench of Justices Dr Neela Gokhale and Manjusha Deshpande noted that the petitioner has not made any representation to the competent authority. Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai Police had denied permission on grounds of the possibilities of traffic problems and law and order situation that may arise due to Namaaz on the Mumbai’s iconic ground.

The bench also directed the ministry to decide the application expeditiously, preferably today itself. Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid is scheduled on Friday and Saturday.