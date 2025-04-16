Breakthrough achieved on India’s longest rail tunnel in Uttarakhand in presence of railway minister Vaishnaw and CM Dhami

On April 16, 2025, India marked a significant achievement in rail infrastructure with the breakthrough of the country’s longest rail tunnel, Tunnel No. 8, spanning 14.57 kilometers. This tunnel is a crucial component of the 125-kilometer Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Broad Gauge Rail Link Project in Uttarakhand. The breakthrough was attended by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.​

Constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Tunnel No. 8 stretches from Devprayag Saud to Janasu. The project employed a German-made Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named ‘Shakti’, marking the first use of TBM technology for rail tunnelling in India’s mountainous regions. The tunnel was excavated using a combination of TBM and conventional drill-and-blast methods, with 10.47 km completed by TBM and the rest by traditional techniques. The TBM achieved an average boring rate of 413 meters per month, positioning it as the second-fastest tunnel boring operation globally, just behind Spain’s Cabrera tunnel. ​

The Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail line is poised to transform transportation in Uttarakhand by reducing travel time between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag from seven hours to approximately two hours. This enhanced connectivity is expected to bolster tourism, facilitate local trade, and improve access to remote regions. Additionally, the railway line holds strategic importance by enabling rapid troop movement to the India-China border. ​

Initiated in 2018, the 126 km long ₹16,200 crore Rishikesh–Karnaprayag project encompasses 17 tunnels and 35 bridges, with over 85% of its length traversing tunnels. As of April 2025, 195 km of the total 213 km of tunnelling work, including escape tunnels, has been completed. The project adheres to international standards, incorporating National Fire Protection Association guidelines and environmental sustainability norms. ​