The F-35 fighter jet of British Navy that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram on 14th June, remains stranded, with several teams of technicians unable to repair. Now, as per latest reports, it has been decided that the jet can’t be repaired in India, and therefore, it will be transported back to UK for further action.

As per reports, the grounded jet can’t be fixed and is beyond repair. After making an emergency landing due to low fuel, the jet suffered serious hydraulics failure, and it can’t be repaired now. As per a report by NDTV, the F-35B jet will be transported in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to the UK.

The Globemaster is big enough to fit the F-35 fifth generation stealth fighter jet in its cargo hold, after removing the wings. This has been done earlier. However, removal of the wings is a complicated process, and will require a team of expert technicians to do the job.

The video below shows such a transportation of F-35 in a C-17 by the US Air Force.

Several teams of technicians have tried to repair the aircraft on site, but have not been successful. In the latest attempt a 30-member team including experts from Lockheed Martin Corporation, the American company that makes the F-35 jet, worked on the jet at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Notably, the jet remained parked in the open, with British authorities refusing India’s offer to move it to a hanger to protect it from elements. Because, the UK Navy does not want to let the jet out of their sight even for a moment. They also do not want to dissemble the jet in India for repair, as it may reveal some of its top-secret technologies.

The F-35 is currently being protected round-the-clock by CISF personnel, and a ground handling agency has been assigned to look after the jet as per British Navy’s request.