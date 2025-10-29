A controversy has erupted in a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur. A teacher named Jaboor Ahmed has been suspended after he was accused of forcing young students to practice the steps of namaz. This incident took place at a primary school in Deori village, as per reports.

The incident came out when students went home for the Diwali holidays and informed their parents about the whole incident. The parents stated that their children, who are in fifth grade, were showing them the steps of namaz they have learned at school. The muslim teacher Jaboor Ahmed Tadvi was reportedly making Hindu students do this before Surya Namaskar.

The parents were angry, and they went to the school and complained. Ajit Pardesi, district president of Hindu Jagran Manch, visited the school on Friday, 24th October, and demanded that strict action be taken against the teacher.

On receiving the complaint, the District Education Officer (DEO), Santosh Singh Solanki, went to the school himself to investigate the whole matter. The students stood before the officers and explained the namaz steps they were being instructed. After witnessing this, the officials, including the Additional Collector of Burhanpur Veer Singh Chauhan, suspended the teacher, Jaboor Ahmed, immediately.

But now the suspended teacher, Jaboor Ahmed, stated this was a misunderstanding by explaining that he was simply instructing them on a yoga position known as Shashankasana. He contends that the movements of this yoga position resemble a great deal the postures of namaz, and that is the reason why the parents were confused. He claims that the authorities have suspended him without conducting a full investigation.

What is Shashankasana?

In Shashankasana, the yoga practitioner has to sit in the lotus position and keep their spine erect. They then lean forward with their hands raised above in a straight line and touch the ground in front of them. The chin and palms have to touch the ground while the knees are folded in the lotus position and at a maximum distance from each other. The asana is said to help with digestion, flexibility and overall health.