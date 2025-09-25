The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe against Sonam Wangchuk and an institution run by over alleged violations of foreign funding regulations. Media reports quoting officials said that a preliminary enquiry (PE) has been started by CBI over allegations of FCRA violations by Wangchuk, who has been accused of inciting violence in Leh on 24 September by the union home ministry.

Reports also added that Wangchuk was also called by CBI to appear before it for questioning, but he is yet to respond. CBI launched the preliminary enquiry, a precursor to the first information report (FIR), to ascertain if a case is made out against Wangchuk and Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL). The PE was started around two months ago based on a reference from the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

CBI is currently examining financial statements of HIAL and Wangchuk. No FIR has been registered yet.

When contacted, Wangchuk told PTI that a CBI team came with an order about 10 days ago, saying that they are acting on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations in the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL).

Wangchuk claimed that his institutions didn’t receive any contribution from foreign sources, but earned revenue from foreign countries for ‘export of knowledge’. He said, “The order said we have not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds. We don’t want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution.” He added that a CBI team visited HIAL and the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) last week, seeking details of foreign funds received by them between 2022 and 2024.

He claimed that the mater refers to service agreements with taxes duly paid to the government. They pertained to India exporting knowledge to the United Nations, Swiss University and an Italian organisation, he claimed.

Wangchuk said that the investigation team is still camping in Ladakh and going through accounts and statements of the organisations under probe.