Centre using real time data from Blinkit, and Zepto like quick commerce platforms to monitor price after GST rate cuts: Report

Weeks after implementing Goods and Service Tax (GST) reforms, the Central government and its Commerce Ministry are using real time data from quick commerce like Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes and Swiggy Instamart among others to monitor whether brands are passing benefits of reduced GST rates to consumers, a report in Moneycontrol stated.

The report says that some of these quick commerce sites have been directed by the government to showcase savings made on account of the GST rate cuts. This move is aimed at ensuring that tax cuts yield lower retail prices on a daily basis and the savings are explicitly visible to consumers.

It has been reported that around 90 per cent of the benefits have been passed on to the consumers via lower retail price, however, issues persist in the 10 per cent.

Earlier in September, the government had asked companies to ensure that customers get the benefits of the new GST rates.

On 21st September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed the country that the next generation of GST reforms would take effect on the first day of Navratri. He added that the fresh system which he called the “GST Bachat Utsav” will guarantee savings for all citizens and advance India’s economic development.