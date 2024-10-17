CJI Chandrachud, set to retire in November, writes to Law Ministry, names Sajiv Khanna as his successor

CJI DY Chandrachud has written to the Law Ministry naming the second most senior judge, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, as his successor.

CJI DY Chandrachud is set to retire on the 10th of November 2023. As per convention, the central government had written to him last week asking him to name his successor.

Once approved, Justice Sanjiv Khanna would be the 51st Chief Justice of India.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna was born on 14th May 1960. Justice Sanjeev Khanna completed his schooling at the prestigious Modern School of Delhi. He studied law at the Campus Law Center of Delhi University. After graduation, he enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council in 1983.

As an Additional Public Prosecutor in the Delhi High Court, he argued several criminal cases and was appointed by the Court as Amicus Curiae. For about seven years, he worked as Senior Standing Counsel of the Income Tax Department in the Delhi High Court.

In 2005, he was elevated as an Additional judge of the Delhi High Court and was made a permanent judge in 2006. He has been a Supreme Court judge since 18th January 2019 and is scheduled to retire on 13th May 2025.