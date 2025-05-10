CM Omar Abdullah announces “there is no ceasefire” as Pakistani drones appear in J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, asks “what the hell just happened to the ceasefire”

There was relief among world leaders after India and Pakistan announced that they were stopping firing and military action. The ceasefire was to start from 5 PM today. But this never started, as Pakistan continued cross-border artillery shelling and drone attacks.

This has led to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister to wonder, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?” In a post on X, he added, “Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”

The CM also added that this is no ceasefire. He added, “The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Indian air defence systems have been activated after air raid sirens went off in multiple locations along the international border and Line of Control. In J&K, Pakistani drones were spotted in both Jammu and Kashmir regions, including Srinagar.

Journalist Shiv Aroor shot and posted a video of Pakistani drones being intercepted by Indian defence systems in Srinagar. Loud explosions were heard in the city following Pakistan’s aggression.

Similarly, the sky lit up with Pakistani drones and Indian missiles intercepting them in Udhampur.

#WATCH | J&K | Red streaks seen and explosions can be heard as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout in Udhampur



Earlier, drones were spotted in Jammu and Akhnoor. Reportedly, most of the drones have been shot down by Indian air defence systems.

In Rajasthan, Barmer District administration announced an urgent alert for incoming air raid, announcing urgent blackout in the district.

Urgent blackout to be observed in the district.



The district admin added that in view of the current circumstances, all the orders issued earlier are to be followed until further orders are issued. In Pokhran too, drones have been reportedly spotted.

In Punjab, drones have been reported from Pathankot and Amritsar. A complete blackout has also been enforced in Punjab’s Ferozepur.

Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. He added that a complete blackout will be implemented now, asking people not to panic.