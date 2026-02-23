CM Yogi Adityanath’s Singapore visit: Meets CEO of GIC to discuss long-term investment in UP, highlights state’s ‘future-ready’ industrial potential

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on a 5-day international visit to Singapore and Japan. On Day 2 of his tour, CM Yogi met the CEO of leading sovereign investment institution GIC, Lim Chow Kiat, and his team.

The Chief Minister invited GIC to explore long-term investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and highlighted the state’s policy stability, good governance, strong law and order, a vast consumer population of over 25 crore, and rapidly developing infrastructure as key attractions. He stated that Uttar Pradesh is today the fastest-growing economy among Indian states and that the government is providing investors with a secure, transparent, and investor-friendly environment.

Explored avenues for long term institutional investments in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in infrastructure, logistics, industrial parks and sustainable

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on potential collaboration in areas such as the development of logistics and warehousing infrastructure along industrial corridors, renewable energy and energy storage projects, data centres and digital infrastructure, commercial real estate and integrated townships in emerging urban areas, fintech and digital platforms aligned with the MSME ecosystem, and skill development for future-oriented industries.

The Chief Minister said that the Government of Uttar Pradesh is committed to developing the state as a “future-ready” industrial and economic hub. The state is witnessing rapid development of expressway networks, multimodal logistics parks, the Defense Corridor, data center parks, and new industrial cities, which offer stable and profitable opportunities for long-term investors.

GIC, one of the world’s leading long-term sovereign wealth investment institutions, has a strong investment base in India across infrastructure, real estate, fintech, and digital platform sectors. In this context, the meeting between the Chief Minister and GIC is being seen as a significant step towards channelling global capital into Uttar Pradesh. It is noteworthy that as part of the state’s broader investment outreach, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is currently on a visit to Europe.