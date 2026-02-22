Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to begin a five-day visit to Singapore and Japan from Sunday, 22nd February. The visit is aimed at attracting global investment, building stronger international partnerships, and presenting Uttar Pradesh as a fast-growing economic powerhouse. At the same time, the tour is also being seen as a moment of cultural diplomacy.

The Chief Minister has a clear target to help make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy between 2027 and 2030. Over the past eight years, the state has seen rapid infrastructure growth, including expressways, airports, defence corridors, and industrial hubs. Now, the focus is on bringing in more foreign companies and advanced technology to speed up development.

Walking the path shown by PM Modi

Political observers say this outreach reminds many of the approach taken by Narendra Modi during his time as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014. Through global visits and the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Modi invited international investors and helped Gujarat attract major foreign companies.

Japanese automobile giants like Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota expanded their presence in Gujarat during that period. Singapore’s urban planning ideas were also studied and adapted. Modi had once said he travelled abroad as the face of Gujarat to bring investment back home.

Now, Yogi Adityanath appears to be applying a similar strategy for Uttar Pradesh, meeting global investors directly and presenting the state as a ready destination for manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.

Singapore leg: smart cities and urban growth

The Chief Minister will arrive in Singapore on the evening of 22nd February and stay until 24th February. During this phase, the focus will be on smart city development, urban transport systems, water management, and skill training.

Investor roadshows are scheduled, where Uttar Pradesh will be showcased as an investment-friendly state. Meetings are expected with business groups such as the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and India’s FICCI. MoUs may be signed to boost cooperation in infrastructure, logistics, housing, and digital services.

He will also meet members of the Indian community in Singapore, especially those with roots in Uttar Pradesh. Officials believe the diaspora can act as a bridge between global companies and opportunities back home.

Singapore is widely respected for its clean cities, modern housing systems, and efficient public services. Uttar Pradesh aims to learn from these models to strengthen its own urban planning.

Japan visit: technology, manufacturing and maglev ride

From 24th February to 27th February, Yogi Adityanath will be in Japan, visiting Tokyo, Yamanashi, Osaka, and Kyoto.

A major business conference titled “Japan–Uttar Pradesh Partnership for Manufacturing, Mobility, and Technology” will be held at Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel. Leaders from the automobile, electric vehicle, electronics, railway, chemical, and logistics sectors are expected to attend.

Japan has been one of India’s strongest development partners. Uttar Pradesh already has an MoU with Yamanashi Prefecture. Discussions are likely to cover industrial cooperation, technology transfer, Buddhist tourism, yoga, and Ayurveda.

One of the most talked-about parts of the tour will be the Chief Minister’s 100-kilometre trial ride on Japan’s high-speed Maglev train. This train runs at nearly 600 kilometres per hour using magnetic levitation technology, without touching the tracks. Since Uttar Pradesh is exploring advanced transport solutions, this experience is expected to help in understanding high-speed rail possibilities.

Plan for ‘Japan City’ and ‘Singapore City’ in UP

A key outcome of the visit could be progress on plans to build ‘Japan City’ and ‘Singapore City’ in Greater Noida under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Japan City is proposed on 500 acres in Sector 5A, while Singapore City will be developed on 500 acres in Sector 7. According to the plan, 70 % of the land will be used for industrial purposes, 12 % for residential areas, 13 % for commercial use, and 5 % for institutions.

These projects will follow the EPC mode for development. The cities are expected to reflect planning standards inspired by Japan and Singapore. Companies from both countries may be offered land to set up factories and offices. If implemented successfully, the projects could generate large employment opportunities and significantly boost industrial output in the state.

Saffron robes and cultural message

Another major talking point is that Yogi Adityanath will wear his traditional saffron kurta-chola throughout the visit. As the head priest of the Nath sect, saffron is his regular attire. However, this will be the first time an Indian constitutional office-holder travels abroad on an official visit in saffron robes.

Supporters say this reflects confidence in India’s cultural identity. Saffron represents sacrifice and spirituality in Indian tradition and is closely linked with Hindu heritage.

Japan, known for its Buddhist temples and spiritual traditions, shares historical and cultural connections with India. Uttar Pradesh is home to key Buddhist sites such as Sarnath and Kushinagar. Talks during the visit may include strengthening the Buddhist circuit and increasing pilgrimage tourism between the two countries.

Reports suggest the Chief Minister may also visit a peaceful temple around 45 kilometres from Tokyo. Many believe such gestures will strengthen cultural bonds along with economic ties.

Big Picture: Development with Identity

The Yogi government says Uttar Pradesh has already made strong progress in infrastructure and ease of doing business. However, with a population of around 230 million, faster industrial growth is essential.

From Japan, the state hopes to attract investment in electric vehicles, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and high-speed rail systems. From Singapore, it aims to bring expertise in smart cities, water treatment, and logistics parks.

As Yogi Adityanath begins this overseas tour, attention will be on the agreements signed and investment commitments secured. If successful, the visit could mark a major step toward the $1 trillion goal.

At the same time, the image of a saffron-clad Chief Minister meeting global leaders may send another message that India is moving ahead in development while staying rooted in its cultural traditions.