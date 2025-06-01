Complaint filed in Guwahati against Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, who filed FIR against Sharmishta Panoli over ‘blasphemy’, for abusing Hindu deities

One more complaint has been filed against Kolkata man Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, who had lodged an FIR against young law student Sharmishta Panoli for alleged insult of Islam, leading to her arrest by Kolkata Police. After two complaints filed by two advocates in Delhi, the third complaint has been filed in Guwahati in Assam over his social media posts abusing Hindu deities.

The complaint has been filed by the person behind the X account Voice of Assam, along with Hindu IT Cell leader Santanu Saikia. The complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crime branch of the Panbazar Police station in Guwahati on 1st June. The complaint refers to Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi’s social media post calling the deity of Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple “chopped vagina”, and branding the worshipers as mentally sick.

I, along with @ModifiedChokra, have filed an FIR against Wazahat Khan, the instigator behind Sharmistha Panoli’s arrest.



A habitual offender, Wazahat Khan regularly spews venom against Hindu beliefs, makes vile remarks about Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna, and mocks Sanatan… pic.twitter.com/RNvjOx9D5f — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) June 1, 2025

The complaint states, “On his public Twitter handle @rashidi_wazahat, he shared a post that mocks and vilifies the sacred traditions of the Kamakhya Devi Temple by describing the Shakti Peeth as a “chopped vagina” and branding the worshippers as mentally sick. He also mocked Hindus in several tweets. Such language is not only obscene and disrespectful but also deliberately designed to hurt religious sentiments, promote enmity, and provoke communal disharmony.”

The complaints have demanded an FIR and investigate the individual for hurting Hindu sentiments, and to ensure that the individual is held accountable under the law.

Earlier, Advocate Vineet Jindal and Advocate Amita Sachdeva filed two separate complaints against Wazahat Khan in Delhi.