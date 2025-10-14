Weeks following the death of several children in Madhya Pradesh after the consumption of a cold and cough syrup prescribed by local doctors, an alert has been raised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The global health agency has named three toxic cough syrups India and requested other nations to inform the agency if they sell any of these products in their markets.

The syrups identified by WHO are Coldrif, which was at the eye of the recent row after children died in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. Rednex Pharmaceuticals’ Respifresh TR and Shape Pharma’s ReLife are the other two syrups. WHO has stated that all three syrups are adulterated and pose severe health risks.

Coldrif was produced by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, whose license was recently revoked by the state government following tests that revealed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a poisonous substance that is known to result in organ failure and death. The adulterated syrup, containing DEG, was responsible for killing at least 22 kids, most of whom were below five years of age and residents of Parasia village of Chhindwara district.

WHO warns of life-threatening illness

According to a report of Reuters, WHO has alerted that the contaminated syrups are a major risk and could cause serious, life-threatening illness. The international agency has asked all member countries to remain on high alert and report at once if they discover any of the listed syrups in their local markets.

The DEG level was 500 times higher than the permissible limit in Coldrif syrup

In the wake of the tragic fatalities in Madhya Pradesh, WHO had inquired from Indian authorities if the infected cough syrups were exported to any other nations. Depending on India’s answer, WHO explained that it would release a Global Medical Product Alert.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) reportedly told WHO that the syrups contained toxic diethylene glycol nearly 500 times higher than the permissible limit. All the victims were children below the age of five. However, the Indian authorities clarified that none of these toxic medicines had been exported outside India. The US health authorities also confirmed that the syrups were not imported there.

India tightens rules after tragedy

Following the casualties, the Indian government issued a country-wide advisory to states and Union Territories to be careful while prescribing cough syrups to children. The advisory emphasised that cough syrups were not meant to be prescribed or released to children under two years of age and are not recommended in the first place for children under five.

Governments in a number of states, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, directed an immediate ban on the distribution and sale of Coldrif Syrup, after initial laboratory tests revealed the cold syrup to contain a poisonous chemical.

In the meantime, the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceuticals has been cancelled and its proprietor, G. Ranganathan, arrested on 9th October. The Tamil Nadu authorities have also initiated searches on other pharmaceutical manufacturers in the state to comply with safety and production requirements.