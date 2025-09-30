After the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, rejected the Naxal offer of ceasefire, the Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary, Doraisamy Raja, ‘demanded’ that the central government accept the offer on Tuesday (30th September).

Speaking to the media, Raja condemned the Modi government’s mission of a Naxal Mukt Bharat (Naxal-free India) and called for the removal of the BJP-led government from power. “I demand that the government accept the proposal made by the Naxals. What is this Naxal Mukt Bharat? Already, they spoke about the Congress Mukt Bharat. What happened to Congress Mukt Bharat? Tomorrow, they will say ‘Communist Mukt Bharat’… If the BJP and RSS, combined, continue to be in power, the future of India will be in peril. If we want to save India, save the constitution, we should remove the BJP RSS from power…” said Raja.

#WATCH | Delhi: CPI General Secretary D Raja says, "I demand that the government accept the proposal made by the Naxals. What is this Naxal Mukt Bharat? Already, they spoke about the Congress Mukt Bharat. What happened to Congress Mukt Bharat? Tomorrow they will say Communist… pic.twitter.com/bEx8PpgcYr — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

On 28th September, rejecting the ceasefire proposal of the Naxals, Shah asked the Naxals to surrender by laying down their weapons. He assured that if the Maoists surrender, the security forces would not fire a single bullet on them. Shah’s remarks came during the valedictory session of a seminar on ‘Naxal Mukt Bharat: Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ in Delhi.

A purported letter was issued by the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) expressing readiness to give up violence. The letter asked the Central government to announce a one-month ceasefire and pause the ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Now that the government’s operation of completely uprooting Naxalism from the country has entered its final stage, rattled Maoist leaders and cadres, seeing their inevitable end, are calling for a stop on the operation.