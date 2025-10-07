Criminal contempt action sought against Aniruddhacharya and Ajeet Bharti for remarks against CJI Gavai: ‘Mission Ambedkar’ founder writes to Attorney General

After the attempted shoe attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, a demand has been made to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya and YouTuber-journalist Ajeet Bharti. The request was made by Mission Ambedkar founder Suraj Kumar Bauddh, who has written to Attorney General R. Venkataramani regarding the matter.

According to a Live Law report, Suraj alleged in his letter that Aniruddhacharya had issued a threat to the CJI. The letter stated, “A video of Aniruddhacharya went viral on social media in which he directly threatened the CJI, saying, ‘If you want your chest to be ripped open, then tell me.’ This, Suraj claimed, amounted to inciting violence against the Supreme Court.”

Suraj further alleged that Ajeet Bharti made objectionable remarks about the incident on his X account. He claimed that such statements were intended to provoke hatred and violence against the judges of the Supreme Court. Suraj requested that criminal contempt proceedings be initiated against both individuals and appropriate action be taken to uphold the dignity, independence, and security of the judiciary.

It is worth noting that on Monday (October 6, 2025), a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai inside the Supreme Court. The lawyer reportedly said he was offended by the CJI’s remarks in a case related to a statue of Lord Vishnu.