In Vikasnagar, Dehradun, a man named Aqib allegedly attempted to kidnap a minor Hindu girl after forcibly applying vermilion (sindoor) to her forehead. When the girl raised an alarm, nearby residents rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused, and handed him over to the police after thrashing him.

The police have registered a case against Aqib under the POCSO Act and taken him into custody.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the girl’s parents were not at home. Taking advantage of their absence, Aqib entered the house. The girl’s brother, who had just returned from work, was asleep at the time.

In a dramatic, “filmy” manner, Aqib allegedly applied vermilion to the minor’s forehead and tried to drag her away by force.When the victim resisted, he mistreated her, tore her clothes, and molested her. The accused Aqib also threatened to kill her. The minor’s mother filed a complaint against the accused at the police station. The police produced him in court, which has sent him to jail.