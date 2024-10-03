Thursday, October 3, 2024

Delhi: 55-year-old doctor Javed Akhtar shot dead at point blank range in Nima Hospital

In Delhi’s Jaitpur area, a 55-year-old doctor named Javed Akhtar was shot dead in Nima Hospital late on the night of Wednesday. As per reports, at around 1.45 am, two individuals entered his cabin and fired bullets at point blank range.

Reports stated that the two boys had earlier visited the same hospital for a wound dressing. They came back later and asked to meet Dr Akhtar for a prescription. While inside the doctor’s cabin, they shot him dead. Hospital staff rushed to the doctor’s cabin hearing gunshot wounds and found him in a pool of blood. The boys are said to be teenagers of around 16-17 years. The police are examining CCTV footage for more details.

Dr Akhtar was a Unani medicine practitioner.

