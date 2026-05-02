A case from Delhi has raised serious concerns after a 45-year-old Muslim clinic manager, Mohd Shehzad, was arrested for sexually exploiting an 18-year-old Hindu girl working as a trainee, getting her pregnant, and later threatening her when she tried to walk away.

The incident, which many are comparing to the TCS Nashik case, was brought into focus by Swati Goel Sharma through a post on her X account.

Last night, a 45-year-old clinic manager, Mohd Shehzad, was arrested by Delhi Police for raping, impregnating and forcibly trying to convert an 18-year-old Hindu girl who had joined the clinic as a trainee



The girl, who belongs to SC community, was facing threats from him for… — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) May 1, 2026

Role at clinic and how contact began

The incident took place at a clinic owned by a Hindu doctor, where Shehzad worked as a manager, responsible for staff payments and day-to-day operations. The girl had joined as an unpaid intern soon after finishing school, with the promise that she would start receiving a stipend after six months based on her performance.

According to the complaint, Shehzad slowly built trust by behaving in a caring way. He would call her “baccha” and buy her clothes, telling her it was to compensate for the unpaid work. Over time, this behaviour changed and turned into sexual exploitation.

Hidden identity and control

At the clinic, many people knew him as “Shabbu Kumar”, and the girl, too, believed that to be his identity. As the relationship continued, she found herself stuck and unable to leave easily. Later, she came to know that he was already married and had two children.

When she became pregnant, he reportedly offered to marry her as a second wife. Around this time, she also discovered his real identity as a Muslim

Threats after she tried to leave

A few months ago, when the girl decided to cut off all contact, the situation worsened. Shehzad began threatening her, saying he would leak private photos and videos he had recorded of her. Shehzad also forced her to convert to Islam; the repeated threats created pressure and fear.

With help from a person named Preet, she approached the police and filed a complaint at Badli police station.

Police action and current status

Delhi Police have arrested Shehzad and he has been sent to judicial custody. Officials said the girl, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, had been under constant pressure and threats before filing the complaint. The investigation is currently going on, and the survivor is receiving care and support.