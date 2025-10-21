Delhi HC seeks replies from Ajmer Sharif Dargah committee, CAG over CCTV neglect and financial irregularities

Delhi High Court has asked for the response of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee’s Nizam, Assistant Nizam, and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) regarding mismanagement and irregularities at the shrine. All of them have been asked to submit their replies by 30th October.

According to the media reports, the case was initiated following a petition by Syed Mehraj Chishti, a dargah Nizam (caretaker), raising serious issues of improper CCTV monitoring of the dargah grounds. He contended that lax monitoring of the security cameras has compromised the security of the shrine.

In his petition, Chishti also questioned the financial misappropriations highlighted in a earlier CAG report and alleged that nothing has been done till date. He also alleged that a new dargah committee has not been constituted for the past three years, generating administrative confusion.

Chishti blamed the management for ill-treating employees and asserted that discriminatory practices have driven some workers to the verge of suicide. He questioned why no action has been taken against those sharing objectionable content regarding the shrine on social media.

The Centre has also received a notice by the High Court regarding its plan to place CCTV cameras within the sanctum sanctorum, which has been justified by the government as a measure of security necessity.