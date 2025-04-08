Delhi Police arrests illegal Bangladeshis, Md Shakidul, Dulal Akhtar and others were living as ‘women’ after undergoing hormone treatment to evade identification

The Delhi Police have arrested 5 illegal Bangladeshi nationals living in Delhi under false identities. In a bizarre revelation, they were found to have undergone gender reassignment treatment, including some surgeries and hormone therapy to become physically women-like to alter their appearance.

The arrested individuals are named Mohammad Shakidul, Md Dulal Akhtar, Mohammad Mahir, Md Ameerul Islam alias Monika, and Saddam Hussain alias Rubeena.

A team led by DCP Bheeshm Singh of North-West Delhi nabbed these illegal immigrants from the Jehangirpuri area of Delhi. The illegals were using the banned IMO App to talk to their families back in Bangladesh.

Upon interrogation, the illegals reportedly revealed that they came to India illegally via the porous borders with the help of ‘agents’. They travelled via trains to reach Delhi and underwent surgeries and hormonal therapy to alter their physical appearance, with an intention to evade identification.