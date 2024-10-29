Delhi stadium left dirty, damaged after Diljit Dosanjh concert, atheletes left without a space to practice

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been left in a messed up, littered, damaged state after 2 days of concerts by singer Diljit Dosanjh, as a part of his ‘Dil-luminati’ tour. Around 40,000 fans attended Diljit’s concerts each night, leaving heaps of garbage, and broken equipment all around. The stadium will now be closed for 10 days for athletes, as per reports.

This is how #JLNStadium track looks like after two days of #DiljitDosanjh concert. Garbage, bottles strewn all over the main track and this is one of country's showpiece athletics stadium. @htTweets first reported on how equipment were damaged a day before the concert. https://t.co/P5AmyCj56o pic.twitter.com/1NttzEjQZY — Avishek Roy (@tweet2avishek) October 28, 2024

Equipment like hurdles have been broken and have been piled in a corner. The stadium is littered with broken liquor bottles, plastic waste, discarded food items, liquids, and other garbage. Some reports mentioned that many equipment that now lay broken or badly damaged have been bought with athletes’ own money. Authorities are now busy cleaning the stadium and preparing the stadium for the upcoming Indian Super League game.