Delhi is set to host its first international film festival from 25th March to 31st March. The festival has been titled International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026 and will feature more than 125 Indian and international films. The curtain raiser for the event was unveiled on Wednesday, 25th February, by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra.

CM Rekha Gupta expressed pride that Delhi will host a major film festival with participation from over 100 countries and more than 2,000 film registrations, describing it as a unique cultural moment for the city.

Sharing a long post on X on 25th February, she said, “Delhi is set to script history with its first-ever International Film Festival – IFFD. Unveiled the official logo of the International Film Festival Delhi 2026. It’s a bold identity reflecting our vision to position the capital as a global hub of cinema, creativity and cultural dialogue. From 25-31 March 2026, Bharat Mandapam will transform into the epicentre of stories, stars and screen brilliance. 125+ films. Insightful masterclasses with industry leaders. A dynamic film market.”

She added that it will also create space for meaningful conversations between local talent and well-known national and global film personalities. The festival will take place at various prestigious locations in New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the festival is likely to give a boost to film tourism, talent, the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) industry, and overall development in the creative sector. She also emphasised that such events will help to generate employment opportunities and provide new economic avenues to the city.

A new identity for the National Capital

The CM also stated that the festival is in accordance with the Delhi Government’s Film Policy, which is working towards making the capital a more film-friendly destination. She stated that initiatives such as single-window clearance, production assistance, and ease of industry facilitation are already making Delhi an attractive destination for filmmakers.

IFFD is a significant move towards making Delhi the cinematic capital of India. She is confident that the festival will provide a new lease of life to the cultural landscape of the city and help Delhi to find a special place on the international cinema map.

Over 125 films and a week of activities

The International Film Festival Delhi is a government-led initiative organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation. During the week-long event, over 125 films from India and abroad will be screened at multiple venues across the National Capital.

Besides the film screenings, the festival will also include gala premieres, masterclasses, panel discussions, workshops, and cultural performances. According to the organisers, the festival is planned not only to entertain the audience but also to promote learning, collaboration, and innovation in the film industry.

The festival also aims to promote film tourism and partnerships in the film industry and promote what is known as the ‘orange economy’, which is the economy that is driven by creative and cultural industries.

International platform for young talent

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that Delhi, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is slowly but surely becoming a creative capital at the international level.

He said that some of the most renowned filmmakers, actors, directors, and technical experts from India and other countries will be participating in the festival. According to him, “This event will help the world understand the diversity and power of Indian cinema and will also help to create the identity of Delhi as a cultural destination.”

Events like the CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo will provide networking, distribution and investment opportunities for film professionals. Masterclasses by renowned filmmakers and panel discussions with industry experts will offer valuable practical insights.

Cultural evenings and live performances will add more colour and excitement to the week-long celebration.