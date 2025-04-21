Deoria, UP: Raziya kills her husband Naushad and throws chopped body in suitcase, says he was an obstacle in her love affair with nephew

In UP’s Deoria, a woman named Raziya has murdered her husband Naushad and tried to dispose of the body inside a suitcase. As per reports, Naushad Ahmed (38) had returned from Dubai just 10 days ago. On Sunday morning, a farmer discovered an abandoned suitcase in a field in Tarkulwa area.

Upon. information, a police team arrived to inspect the trolley bag and found a male body chopped into two pieces, and stuffed in separate bags inside the suitcase. The suitcase belonged to Naushad, and his name and address were confirmed by the airport barcode stuck on it. The suitcase was abandoned 55 km away from Naushad’s address in Bhatauli village.

The police found another suicase stained with blood at Naushad and Raziya’s residence. Upon interrogation, Razia confessed to her crime, describing that she had killed her husband with help from her lover, who is a nephew of hers by relation.

Razia’s extramarital affair with the nephew was reportedly a common gossip in the village and a Panchayat was called over it a year ago. Razia had, however, continued her affair after Naushad went back to Dubai. Upon his recent return on holidays, Razia and her lover had planned to get rid of Naushad permanently.

Razia has been arrested. The police are searching for the absconding lover.