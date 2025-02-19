On Wednesday, President Trump intensified his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of exploiting the United States and calling his leadership of war-torn Ukraine “terrible.”

A day after seemingly blaming Zelenskyy for igniting the conflict with Russia, Trump once again questioned U.S. support for Ukraine. In response to Trump’s earlier remarks, Zelenskyy stated that the former president “lives in a disinformation space.”

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing him as a “modestly successful comedian” who convinced the U.S. to spend $350 billion on a war that, according to Trump, was unwinnable and unnecessary. He claimed that without U.S. support—and Trump—Zelenskyy would be unable to negotiate a resolution.

Trump also questioned why the U.S. has committed billions to Ukraine while the Biden administration has not pushed European nations, given their proximity to the conflict, to contribute an equal amount.

“Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“He refuses to hold elections, has low approval ratings in Ukraine, and his only real skill was manipulating Biden,” Trump wrote. “A dictator without elections—Zelenskyy better act fast, or he won’t have a country left.”