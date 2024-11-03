On 30 October, an orphaned squirrel named Peanut, who became a social media sensation, was euthanised by New York state officials after being seized from the home of his caretaker, Mark Longo. According to reports, New York officials raided Longo’s house and seized the squirrel along with a rescued raccoon named Fred. Both animals were euthanised on the same day they were taken from Longo, apparently to test if they had rabbies.

The death of the beloved squirrel has sparked a backlash among fans of Peanut and animal welfare advocates. The matter has now become linked to the ongoing US Presidential Elections, with Republicans slamming the govt accusing it of overreach. Billionaire Elon Musk also voiced support for Longo.

Authorities from New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Chemung County’s health department raided Longo’s house based on a complaint alleging potential health risks related to housing wildlife. Following the raid, Peanut and Fred were removed from Longo’s home in Pine City. Reportedly, a woman named Monica Keasler had lodged the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a judge issueds a search warrant, after which officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation raided Mark Longo’s house, and took away the two animals after a 5-hour search. “On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies,” officials said.

Officials claimed that during the seizure, a DEC officer was bitten by the squirrel. As a result, both animals were subsequently euthanised to test for rabies. A joint statement from DEC and Chemung County confirmed, “The animals are being tested for rabies, and anyone in contact with these animals is encouraged to consult their physician.”

However, Longo has denied that the squirrel bit anyone, saying he didn’t witness any such incident.

Peanut, the beloved squirrel which was rescued and lived in the Longo’s house for 7 years, had garnered tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. Longo frequently posted videos of Peanut performing tricks, enjoying snacks, and wearing tiny hats. After rescuing the squirrel, Mark started an animal rescue initiative called P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary.

Following the squirrel’s death, heartbroken fans expressed outrage on social media. A post from Peanut’s Instagram account criticised the decision to euthanise the animals, calling it a “devastating decision” that left the sanctuary community in shock. He stated that he was in the process of securing a certification for Peanut as an educational animal when the seizure occurred. He alleged that officials used excessive force during the seizure and that the raid continued for hours, during which he was not allowed to feed his rescued animals, including horses.

Mark Longo said, “Honestly, this still kind of feels surreal, that the state that I live in actually targeted me and took two of the most beloved animals on this planet away, didn’t even quarantine them. They took them from my house and just killed them.”

Following the information of the animals getting euthanised reached Longo, several posts were made on social media platforms. One of the posts read, “Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there’s a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024… The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut. He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED. Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He’s been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don’t know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT’s Name. @pnuts_freedom_farm will forever live in PNUT’s memory. With over 350 rescues, we’ve relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to gather donations to help more animals. I don’t even know how will continue to fundraise for this nonprofit. I’ll be taking a break from social media for a bit. To the people who did this… THANK YOU for breaking apart a family and crushing any hopes of our nonprofit to survive. I want to thank those who have stuck by up for the last 7 years to watch peanut and his antic. I will set up a fundraiser for those who want to donate in Peanuts name. I’ll never give up on this nonprofit or those who fell in love with peanut. Thank you all. Mark Longo”

Longo also alleged that he was treated like a terrorist when a 10-member team searched his house. “They treated me like I was a terrorist. They treated this raid as if I was a drug dealer. They ransacked my house for five hours,” Longo told the media. He said that the officials even asked about the immigration status of his wife, despite having all the necessary documents.

Notably, it is illegal to keep wild animals as pets in New York unless the owner is licensed as a wildlife rehabilitator. To become one, a person must complete intensive paperwork and inspections. Longo asserted he was complying with the requirements and was “in the process of filing the necessary paperwork.” Despite the regulations, many people care for squirrels like Peanut due to limited rehabilitator resources available in the city.

After the incident, people are calling for a change in the law, which bars people from keeping harmless rescued animals. It has been noted that animals rescued young and kept with humans for a long time can’t be released to the wild as they become adapted to domestic life and can’t survive in the wild.

Unexpectedly, the killing of two pets after seizing them from their owner has become a political issue just days ahead of the voting for presidential elections. Donald John Trump Junior, son of presidential candidate Donald Trump, tweeted, “It’s time to vote out a government that will kill a pet squirrel but will gladly allow 600,000 criminals with 13,000 murderers & 16,000 rapists knowingly into their country. Maybe P’nuts murder will be the catalyst for real change & awakening as to our govts broken priorities!”

Elon Musk has also come forward in support of Longo, criticising state authorities for the extreme action of euthanising the squirrel. In a post on X, Musk said, “The government should not be allowed to barge into your house and kill your pet! That’s messed up. Even if it is illegal to have a pet squirrel (which it shouldn’t be), why kill PNut instead of simply releasing him into the forest!?”

In another post, he vouched for Presidential candidate Donald Trump and asserted he will save the squirrels.

Wildlife rehabilitators have expressed concerns that such incidents could discourage others from pursuing licences. One such rehabilitator, Tindal, said, “Pet squirrels are rarely a good idea… they’re aggressive, difficult to care for, but rare cases like Peanut’s can be truly exceptional.”