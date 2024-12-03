Donald Trump mocks Justin Trudeau, suggests making Canada the 51st US state

Two days after Donald Trump met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it has now come to light that the US President-elect jokingly proposed making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

Trump and Trudeau met over dinner at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday (29th November) after the US President-elect increased 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada.

During the course of the meeting, Justin Trudeau reportedly complained about the new tariffs and its potential to kill the Canadian economy.

🔥 PETER DOOCY: “Tonight, we’re getting new details about that Trump-Trudeau dinner from two people who were at the table. We are told that when @JustinTrudeau told President-elect Trump that new tarrifs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t… pic.twitter.com/eAYNJL6SCq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 2, 2024

According to a Fox News, Donald Trump suggested that Canada should seize to be an independent nation and become a part of the United States under such circumstances.

“Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor,” a source informed the news network.

Earlier in May 2018, Donald Trump slammed the Canadian Prime Minister for his dishonesty, weakness and meekness.

He had stated, “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around”.Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”