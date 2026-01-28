U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that he is sending a large military fleet to Iran, saying, “A massive Armada is heading to Iran.” In a post on his Truth Social, he said that the fleet is being led by Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, and it is “moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.”

He said that the fleet is larger than the fleet sent to Venezuela to capture President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month. Trump posted, “Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal.”

He added that the deal is ‘NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties.’ He asked Iran to agree to the deal, saying Time is running out. Trump added that last time Iran didn’t agree to make a deal, there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” calling it a major destruction of Iran. He ended the post with “The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s post on Truth Social came after his similar comments earlier, as he had said, “we have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens,” and called the force “armada.”

The warning comes against a backdrop of severe internal unrest in Iran, where activists report a death toll exceeding 5,000 from the regime’s crackdown on nationwide protests. Trump has threatened U.S. military against both Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its handling of domestic dissent.

The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which includes cruisers, destroyers, and support vessels, is reportedly advancing toward the Middle East, potentially joining other assets already in the region. Recent open-source intelligence reports indicate additional deployments, including U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft heading to Diego Garcia, a key U.S. base in the Indian Ocean, as well as fighter jets relocating from the UK to Jordan and aerial refuelling tankers positioning in the area. The U.S. maintains approximately 40,000 troops in the Middle East.