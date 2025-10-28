Durgapur medical student gang rape: Main accused identified as Firdous Sheikh, classmate named ‘mastermind’

In a shocking development in the Durgapur gang rape case, police have identified Firdous Sheikh as the main perpetrator behind the brutal assault on a second-year medical student from Odisha. Five others, including the survivor’s boyfriend and classmate, have been named as co-accused in the crime.

According to the survivor’s lawyer, Partha Ghosh, the classmate is believed to be the “main conspirator or mastermind” who orchestrated the attack. The revelations came during the Test Identification (TI) parade report presented before the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday.

The heinous incident took place on October 10, when the victim was allegedly lured and gang raped in a forested area near a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur.

Following the expiry of their five-day judicial custody, all six accused were produced virtually before the court from the correctional facility. With no legal representation present, the accused personally appealed for bail, which was denied.

Lawyer Partha Ghosh said the judge emphasized the need for swift justice. “The court has directed the police to file the charge sheet by October 31 so that the trial can commence without delay,” Ghosh stated. Once charges are framed, the trial is expected to begin immediately thereafter.