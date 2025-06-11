Less than a week after US President Donald Trump and Billionaire Elon Musk had an ugly public spat, Musk today regrated for ‘some of his comments’. In a post on X, he said that some of his posts about the president went too far.

Musk posted, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. “

While he didn’t say which of the comments went too far, it likely refers to his claim that Donald Trump’s name was mentioned in the Epstein files. The former close ally of Trump had posted on Thursday, when the spat between the two were on top, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

However, Musk later deleted the tweet, triggering speculation that he had no evidence to support his serious allegations. Epstein files refer to the files into the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex-trafficking minors in 2019.

Trump has already dismissed the allegations.

At the heart of the controversy lies the ambitious ‘Big Beautiful Act (BBA)’ of the Trump administration. The Republican Party succeeded in passing the Bill in the US House of Representatives by a margin of 215-214. Elon Musk, who was heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) till recently, felt that this was counter-productive to the work that he was doing to cut costs of the govt.