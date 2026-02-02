Epstein files: Former Prince Andrew sent photos of his daughters to Jeffrey Epstein, years after claiming he ended all association with the convicted sex offender

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew and Duke of York, shared pictures of his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sexual offender as per reports. The daughters were in their early twenties at the time and appeared in personal family photographs which were sent to him. The records stated that the images were given away in festive emails.

The development transpired between 2011 and 2012, following Epstein’s 2008 conviction for taking a child for prostitution. Eugenie was 21–22 and Beatrice was 23–24 during that period.

Image via thesun.co.uk

An intimate snap was sent on 21st December 2011 and showed the sisters posing in the snow together. Eugenie was dressed in fur and a brown scarf while Beatrice was wearing earmuffs and a silver Christmas hat. It originated as a greeting card from Andrew’s “HRH The Duke of York” email address. A second greeting card was sent on 20th December 2012 with more images of the duo including pictures of their father and mother Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York.

Image via thesun.co.uk

While Eugenie was shot participating in a charity cycling event in her “Night Rider” photo from London, Beatrice posed with a smile on her face and a hand on her hip while scaling Mont Blanc which is the highest peak in the Alps. Meanwhile, Andrew was recorded abseiling down the Shard and Ferguson was captured during her trip to Canada’s freezing Great Slave Lake. Every activity depicted in the photos happened in the year the card was conveyed to the child sex trafficker.

The holiday message on the card had been reportedly signed by Andrew and read, “Wishing you much joy and happiness at this time and for the year ahead.” On Christmas Day of 2010, Epstein received a handcrafted family message from Andrew featuring a photo of his daughters and a separate one of himself abseiling on the Shard, reported BBC.

Notably, Andrew asserted that he had met Epstein in New York in December 2010 in order to formally and unequivocally break off their connection in an interview. The latter had been incarcerated for soliciting an underage to engage in prostitution.

Furthermore, a few years before the photos were sent, the girls were mentioned in a different email to the disgraced financer inviting him to Andrew’s 50th birthday party in 2010. “Beatrice, Eugenie and I would love to invite you to celebrate the 50 years of Papa/Andrew. It will be on February 26, 2010, from 7.30pm for Drinks and for 8.30pm for Dinner, at St. James’s Palace, London. It will be suits and cocktail dresses, and you know me, mysterious mischief. So bring your presents. Your presence and your humour,” Ferguson wrote, however, Epstein denied the repeated request with a “Not able” reply.

On 21st March of that year she claimed to be waiting for “Eugenie to come back from a sh***ing weekend,” in another startling exchange with him just two days before her daughter’s 20th birthday. The most recent round of correspondence offered additional proof of the close ties between the two sides. On the other hand, Beatrice and Eugenie have attempted to establish distance from their parents amid the ongoing scandal.

In 2019, Epstein allegedly ‘committed suicide’ in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on fresh allegations of child abuse. The socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, his accomplice, is currently serving a 20-year term for child sex trafficking in the United States. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) recently unveiled a batch of Epstein files on 30th January (Friday). The documents contained shocking revelations regarding significant names ranging from British nobility to the business world leading to a massive stir.