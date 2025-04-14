Etah, Uttar Pradesh: Dalit youth shot and injured before Ambedkar Jayanti rally in the area, culprit arrested 

In Jalesar, Etah in Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit youth was shot and injured by one Dinesh Yadav just before the Ambedkar Jayanti rally in town. As per the reports, Anil Kumar (35), an employee in a local clinic at the old petrol pump road was shot by Dinesh Yadav (40).

The incident occurred in the morning of Monday, 14 April, when Dalit groups in the city were getting ready to carry out a procession rally for Ambedkar Jayanti.

Anil Kumar, sitting at a desk in the Janata Clinic was shot by Dinesh Yadav. A grievously injured Anil was carried to the hospital by locals. Dalit leaders in the town gathered at the spot and started protesting and sloganeering.

Taking quick action in the case, Etah police arrested the culprit Dinesh Yadav along with his illegal country gun.

SDM Bhavna Vimal and police officer Gyanendra Pratap Singh arrived at the spot and pacified the protestors. Injured Anil is still critical. He has been sent to Agra for treatment.

Police have mentioned that the incident happened due to some personal enmity and is in no way related to the Ambedkar Jayanti rally.