Days after Israel and Hamas negotiated a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip, Hamas-linked social media influencer Saleh Aljafarawi, widely known as Mr. FAFO was killed during violent confrontations in Gaza City. Members of an armed militia shot and killed him while he was reporting on fighting in the Sabra district of the city, reported Al Jazeera.

However, in an attempt to support the Islamist narrative, ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair of the propaganda website “Alt News” accused Israel of being responsible for the death.

For the past two years, Saleh Al-Jafarawi reported on the genocide of people in Palestine.

Israel killed him now during the ‘ceasefire’. RIP Saleh. 💔pic.twitter.com/8zn3A1ids0 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 12, 2025

Aljafarawi disappeared while recording the devastation in the Sabra neighbourhood, according to Quds News. According to witnesses, “lawless elements” shot him and took his possessions. Conflicts between Hamas terrorists and Doghmush clan fighters were reported in Sabra by Palestinian sources.

Armed members of the Dughmush family and Hamas have engaged in deadly skirmishes in Gaza City, killing at least 27 people, reported BBC. Witnesses reported that clan militants and masked Hamas gunmen engaged in gunfire close to the city’s Jordanian hospital. Security forces surrounded them and engaged in fierce combat to apprehend them, according to a top official in the interior ministry, which is controlled by Hamas.

According to the ministry, “an armed assault by a militia” claimed the lives of eight of its members. The violence began on 11th October and eight Hamas terrorists as well as 19 members of the Dughmush tribe have been slain, according to medical authorities.

Witnesses reported that 300 hamas terrorists moved to raid a residential block with Dughmush gunmen, causing hostilities to break out in the southern Gaza City area of Tel al-Hawa. One of the most well-known clans in Gaza, the Dughmush family, has a long-standing challenging relationship with Hamas. The two sides have already clashed on multiple occasions.

The media reports explicitly state that the fatality was a result of clashes between Hamas and armed militia, nevertheless, Zubair as a matter of habit, seized the opportunity to spread disinformation and engage in false propaganda on social media to mislead others.