Topless women protest against ‘fascism’ on the streets of Paris, take pledge to fight ‘far-right’ forces

On Saturday (8th March), a group of 40-odd women held demonstrations on the streets of Paris (France) to protest against the supposed rise of ‘far-right’ forces and ‘fascism’ in Europe. The protests coincided with the International Women’s Day celebrations.

The women, belonging to the radical feminist group ‘FEMEN’, posed topless as part of the demonstrations. Some of them painted their bare breasts with ‘Swastiika’ and flags of the United States, Russia and the European Union.

The topless women also sported the slogan ‘Fascist epidemic’ on their bodies while calling for a ‘feminist Europe.’

“Our infantry, unarmed and nonviolent, will always be ready. We refuse to serve as a Trojan horse for the repugnant ideas of identitarian groups. We will not look away as the violent wave of masculinism sweeps across the world,” FEMEN posted on Instagram.

The radical feminist outfit also attempted to brand Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk and Donald Trump as ‘fascist.’ It accused the US government of erasing the identities of ‘women’, ‘queer’, and ‘gay’.

