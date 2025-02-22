An FIR has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan for making derogatory remarks against the Hindu festival of Holi.

Khan was booked on a complaint filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

According to recent reports, the complaint was registered today at Khar Police Station, demanding legal action against Khan for her remarks during an episode of Celebrity MasterChef on February 20.

Currently serving as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, Khan allegedly said, “Holi is the favourite festival of all the chhapri people”, sparking widespread criticism online. The term “chhapri” is considered a casteist slur, leading to heavy backlash and trolling on social media.

In his complaint, Fhatak alleged that her comment deeply offended his religious sentiments and those of the broader Hindu community.

Advocate Deshmukh emphasised that the statement insulted Hindu religious sentiments, arguing that describing a sacred festival with such a term was highly inappropriate and could incite communal discord.

The FIR has been registered against Farah Khan under IPC sections 196, 299, 302, and 353.