Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap issues another apology for his ‘will urinate on Brahmins’ comment, says he crossed a line

Last week, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap went on a hate tirade against the Brahmins following the Brahmin community’s strong objections against the upcoming controversial film Phule. Responding to a comment under his Instagram post, Anurag Kashyap said that he would urinate on Brahmins, and asked if there is any problem with it.

Later, following the outrage against his highly offensive comment, Anurag Kashyap issued a perfunctory apology saying that his comment that he will urinate on Brahmins was taken out of context. In his Instagram Post, Kashyap wrote, ” This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred.”

Now, the filmmaker has issued another statement through his X account where he has said that he crossed a line with his statement.

मैं गुस्से में किसी को एक जवाब देने में अपनी मर्यादा भूल गया। और पूरे ब्राह्मण समाज को बुरा बोल डाला। वो समाज जिसके तमाम लोग मेरी जिंदगी में रहे हैं, आज भी हैं और बहुत कॉन्ट्रीब्यूट करते हैं। आज वो सब मुझसे आहत हैं। मेरा परिवार मुझसे आहत है। बहुत सारे बुद्धिजीवी, जिनकी मैं इज्जत… — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 22, 2025

Anurag Kashyap wrote, “I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line. I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community, a community that has had many individuals who have been a part of my life, who are still a part of it, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to it. Today, all of them are hurt by my words. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I deeply respect have been hurt by the way I spoke in that moment of anger.”

He said that by posting something so inappropriate, he diverted attention from the real issues.

Notably, Kashyap’s apology comes after an FIR was registered against him at Bajaj Nagar police station here for his remarks against Brahmins.