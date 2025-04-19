Anurag Kashyap says his comment “I will urinate on Brahmins” was taken out of context, issues a perfunctory apology

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap issued a perfunctory apology for his comment that he will urinate on Brahmins. Following the outrage over his comment, the filmmaker said that his one comment was taken out of context.

In his Instagram Post, Kashyap wrote, ” This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred.”

The Bollywood director said that everyone from his daughter to other family members to friends are getting threats following his comment about urinating on Brahmins.

He further added that if you want me to apologise, then here is my apology, in one of the most insincere apologies ever issued.