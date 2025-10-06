Gujarat: Extremists behead idol of Lord Gorakshnath, vandalise temple and loot valuables, FIR registered against ‘unidentified people’

On Sunday (5th October) morning, a group of 4 extremists vandalised the temple and idol of Lord Gorakshnath, which is located on the Girnar Hill of Gujarat.

According to reports, the marble idol of the deity was beheaded while the glass door of the temple was broken.

At the same time, the donation box was looted and puja items were ransacked.

Following the incident, the police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against ‘unidentified’ people based on the complaint of the temple priest.

The extremists were booked under Section 298 (deliberate intent to outrage or insult religious feelings), Section 329(3) (mischief causing damage to property), and Section 324 (4) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons)

In a statement, SP (Junagadh) S R Odedara informed, “The temple is situated at a height of around 5,000 steps on the hill. We have registered an offence against unidentified persons for vandalism.”

“Different police teams of Bhavnath police station, Local Crime Branch and Special Operations Group are investigating the case. We are looking into every possible aspect in the case.”

Reportedly, the cops are now analysing the CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.

The Girnar Hill in Gujarat houses several Hindu and Jain temples. Devotees climb upto 10,000 steps to reach its summit.