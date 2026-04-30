Hackers linked to Iran regime leaks personal data of over 2,000 US Troops deployed in West Asia, Pentagon launches probe

A major cybersecurity scare has emerged after a hacker group, believed to be linked to Iran, leaked personal details of thousands of US Marines stationed in West Asia. The breach has raised serious concerns about the safety of military personnel and has triggered an investigation by the US Department of Defence.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the leaked data involves more than 2,000 Marines. Another report by Iraq-based outlet Shafaq News claimed the number could be as high as 2,379 and identified the hacker group as “Handala,” also known as “Hanzala.”

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: The Iranian hacker group Handala has released identity data of 2,379 U.S. soldiers who arrived in the Middle East to fight against Iran. pic.twitter.com/SegNBXfS89 — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 28, 2026

The group is said to have shared names and personal details of US Marines on a Telegram channel, claiming the leak shows its “surveillance capabilities.” Reports also suggest that US personnel in the region received threatening WhatsApp messages, warning them that they were being watched and could be targeted.

The hackers further claimed they have access to even more sensitive information, including family details, home addresses, and daily movement patterns of the troops. They warned that more data could be released in the coming days.

Pentagon begins probe

The breach has set off alarm bells within the US defence system, mainly because exposing troop identities and movements can create serious security risks. Officials are now trying to understand how large the breach is and how the data was accessed.

Investigators are also looking into whether any other systems have been compromised and what steps are needed to protect personnel on the ground.

The incident comes at a time when tensions between the United States and Iran are already high. Recently, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran was under pressure and had reached out to Washington.

“Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse.’ They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait,’ as soon as possible,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In another post, he added, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They’d better get smart soon!”

The cyberattack has added another layer of concern to an already tense situation in the region.