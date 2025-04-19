Murshidabad violence: Hindu teacher narrates how some of his Muslim students were part of the mob that destroyed his house

Days after Muslims ran riots in Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, a Hindu teacher narrated how some of his Muslim students were part of the violent mob that laid siege at his house.

The revelations were made in a news report by Zee24 Ghanta on Tuesday (15th April).

“My house was gheraoed by 100-150 people. I was shocked to see some of my own students were part of the mob that came to attack me. They were armed with weapons,” the teacher narrated.

“If we remained here, then, we would have been dead. They looted everything, gold, money and other valuables. They even burnt my SSC books. How will I prepare now?” he added.

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on Friday (11th April) in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

OpIndia has reported in detail how Hindus were selectively targeted, including their homes, shops and temples. The carnage began soon after Jumma Namaz on 11th April in the name of ‘protests’ against the new Waqf law and continued till 12th April.

The situation became so grim that 1000s of Hindus had to flee their homes in Murshidabad to the nearby Malda district via boats.