The Dhuliyan town in the Samserganj block in Jangipur subdivision of Murshidabad, where Muslim mobs unleashed mayhem on 11th and 12th April, is witnessing the exodus of the Hindu community.

In visuals shared by BJP leader Arjun Singh on X, hundreds of Hindus were seen leaving Dhuliyan on a boat across the Ganga river to the town of Par Lalpur in Kaliachak III subdivision of Malda district.

“Our Hindu brothers and sisters are coming here to save their lives,” a man recording the video was heard saying.

Another man in the background could be seen reassuring the Hindu victims. “Do not take tension. We have made arrangements for your shelter and food. Please go in this direction. There are people to help you out.”

The Hindus have started fleeing from Dhuliyan, Murshidabad.

The state administration under the rule of @MamataOfficial has failed miserably to protect the life and property of the Hindus there.

In Bangladesh, the Hindus were attacked decades back and recently again, now the… pic.twitter.com/QSAHEoyWVB — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) April 12, 2025

The man recording the video informed that 40-50 boats have so far ferried 1000s of Hindus from Dhuliyan to Par Lalpur so far. An elderly woman could be seen weeping and narrating how she left her hometown to save her life.

“They (Muslim mobs) have burnt down everything”, another woman lamented. Hindu men and women alike could be seen breaking down in tears.

“Nothing happened to Muslim homes…Only Hindu houses were selectively set ablaze,” one woman informed. All the Hindu victims were reassured of their safety and security by the locals of Par Lalpur.

In a tweet, BJP leader Arjun Singh informed, “The state administration under the rule of Mamata Banerjee has failed miserably to protect the life and property of the Hindus there.”

“In Bangladesh, the Hindus were attacked decades back and recently again, now the Jehadis have become active in our West Bengal and targeting the Hindus for fulfilling their agenda of ‘Greater Bangladesh’ but the Sanatanis of West Bengal will defeat them. The strength lies in the unity of Sanatanis,” he further emphasised.

One Hindu woman that bombs were being hurled in Murshidabad, prompting her to flee her home. Another woman said, “They told us that Modi passed the Bill (Waqf Amendment), and so we will not allow any Hindus to live here.”

Targeted attack on Hindus in Murshidabad

The Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district has witnessed large-scale incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and targeted attacks against the Hindu community on Friday (11th April) in the garb of protests against the newly enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

Muslim mobs unleashed mayhem in Suti and Samserganj areas in Murshidabad after the conclusion of the Jumma Namaz.

In the guise of peaceful protests, the extremists destroyed the sweet shop of a Hindu couple and looted all their belongings.

While breaking down in tears, the owner of the shop said, “I had a sweet shop here.” He then pointed towards his now-destroyed ‘Subha Smriti Hotel.’

“They took away all our belongings. including cash kept inside the shop…There is nothing left. How will we eat now?” the owner’s wife was heard saying.

Muslims also vandalised another establishment named ‘Sri Hari Hindu Hotel & Lodge’. The visuals of the damage were shared by the news agency ANI.

There have also been local reports of attacks on Hindu temples and idol desecration in Murshidabad. In a video shared by Republic Bangla, Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rahaman admitted that a temple was vandalised in Jangipur.

According to a report by India Today, the extremists also targeted homes belonging to Hindu families.

“Several houses of Hindu families in the minority-dominated district were targeted and shops were attacked,” it stated.

“The protesters didn’t even spare an ambulance that got caught in the violence and set it ablaze. The driver of the ambulance was brutally thrashed before the vehicle was set on fire,” the report further pointed out.

An eyewitness confirmed to India Today that Muslims set fire to an ambulance and assaulted the driver of the vehicle. “We were scared and sitting inside our homes. I had kept my parents, wife and children at home,” he narrated.

The Hindu man pointed out that the attackers were local Muslims and not outsiders. A CCTV footage that has now surfaced online shows an attacker damaging the vehicle of a Hindu family in Murshidabad.

“They have destroyed and torched bikes, looted our belongings and set shops on fire,” another Hindu victim of the Murshidabad carnage narrated to ANI.

“I couldn’t sleep at night. We were awake and in fear. There was no police force when violence was being carried out here. The cops were running for their lives…Let us see if the government gives us compensation,” he added.

Manju Bhagat, the wife of a Hindu trader Amar Bhagat, told Aaj Tak, “They (Muslim mobs) tried to enter through the front gate. When they failed, they attempted to enter through the back gate.”

“They broke the bike, vandalised our home, and looted everything from chairs, mattresses, TV to expensive household items,” she added.

“Our whole family was praying to God. We were risking our lives and hiding on the terrace. We were chanting the name of God and praying that the mob leave the house. What would I have done if something happened to my daughter at that time” she narrated her ordeal.

Exodus of Hindus of West Bengal during post-poll violence

West Bengal witnessed large-scale exodus of Hindus, following the orgy of violence orchestrated by the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the aftermath of the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and 2023 Panchayat elections.

BJP leader JP Nadda had pointed out that an estimated 80000-100000 Hindus had to flee their homes after the 2021 post-poll violence in West Bengal. Many of them were forced to seek refuge in Assam’s Dhubri district.

OpIndia had meticulously reported on the exodus of Hindus from the Coochbehar district in West Bengal to Dhubri in July 2023 after the large-scale violence during the Panchayat elections.

It is worth noting that under the Trinamool Congress Party’s rule, West Bengal has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation. Mamata Banerjee’s government has been unsuccessful in containing the escalating violence