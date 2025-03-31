‘Told to remove Sakha Pola and wear head cover like hijab’: Hindu women in riot-torn Malda narrate their ordeal

Days after Muslim mobs ran riot in Mothabari village in the Malda district of West Bengal, the Hindu women living in the village came forward on Sunday (30th March) to narrate the atrocities perpetrated against them.

While speaking to the media, a Hindu woman said that they are forced to hide their religious identity. “We have to remove our Sakha Pola and wear a head covering like the hijab. And we have to do it against our will,” she informed.

“Women are being abducted and subjected to torture…Stones are being pelted at our homes,” the woman further added. She informed that the Muslims are threatening to kidnap and murder kids if Hindu women do not comply with their diktat.

Our children are sitting at home due to their trouble…We will not be able to survive without working…Why should we be forced to remain confined to our homes?” another Hindu woman asked.

One visibly angry woman added, “No action is taken against them, even though they are the ones who have committed the crimes.”

Another woman narrated, “Our children are unable to go to school.” One Hindu woman emphasised, “We want peace. We need justice. Can we live under such atrocities? They are threatening to abduct Hindu women.”