West Bengal: Communal violence erupts in Malda, allegedly shops of Hindus selectively vandalised by mob

It has been claimed on social media that a Muslim mob is selectively targeting business establishments owned by Hindus in Mothabari in Malda.

Videos of alleged communal violence in the Malda district of West Bengal are going viral on social media. The videos show a mob marching on the roads and vandalising public property. It has been claimed on social media that a Muslim mob is selectively targeting business establishments owned by Hindus in Mothabari in Malda.

The videos were shared by several oliticians, including BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar. Sharing the video on X, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the shops of Hindus were being selectively targeted by certain miscreants at Mothabari. He urged the senior police officials to take strong action to prevent the attacks.

Speaking to the media, Adhikari said that targeted attacks are being carried out on the properties and shops belonging to Hindus in Mathabari since around 1 pm today (27th March).

Sharing the videos of the alleged communal attack on Hindus, the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, wrote, “Horrific scenes from Dakshin Malda’s Mothabari—Hindu homes & shops vandalized by a violent mob. And what do @MamataOfficial and her mute spectator @WBPolice do? SILENCE. This is the cost of her shameless appeasement politics—lawlessness, fear & injustice for Hindus!”

One of the videos shared by Majumdar shows a violent mob vandalising shops without any provocation and carrying Islamic flags. Another video shows vandalised property and houses.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya also shared a video claiming to be related to the communal violence in Mothabari. Posting the video on X, Malviya wrote, “Communal violence erupts in Mothabari, Dakshin Malda—murderous Muslim mobs rampage through streets, attacking Hindu homes, shops, and cars without provocation. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee prances around in London, indifferent to the ripping chaos back home”.

The authenticity of the videos could not be verified. Besides, no statement has been made by the West Bengal government or the state police officials regarding the incident.

