‘I resigned when false charges were filed, didn’t hold any constitutional post till I was cleared by court’ Amit Shah tells Congress’ KC Venugopal 

On Wednesday, August 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was verbally attacked by Congress MP KC Vanugopal over the draft Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill.

In the Lok Sabha today, Congress MP KC Venugopal questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s moral authority, referencing Shah’s 2010 arrest as Gujarat’s Home Minister in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

The Opposition was in an uproar over the Constitution (130th) Amendment Bill introduced by Amit Shah that has provisions to remove a PM, CM or any minister in the state or centre level when they are held in custody for over 30 days under serious criminal charges.

Delhi: Congress MP K.C. Venugopal says, "Can I ask a question to the Home Minister? When he was the Home Minister of Gujarat, he had been arrested…"



Responding to Venugopal’s allegation, Amit Shah answered, “You don’t teach me morality. I resigned from my post when the allegations were brought against me, even though the allegations were all fake. I resigned on moral authority. I never held a constitutional post until the courts cleared my name.”