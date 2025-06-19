If they throw beef, throw pork in response, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on incidents of meat pieces being thrown in front of temples

Responding to the incidents of throwing meat pieces in front of temples in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hindus should throw pork when beef if thrown in front of temples. “I recommend, if they throw beef, throw pork in retaliation, it will be balanced,”, said Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma



"I recommend, if they throw beef, throw pork in retaliation… it will have to be balanced….." pic.twitter.com/n83pe54GQa — Megh Updates ?™ (@MeghUpdates) June 19, 2025

He was responding the allegations of the Congress party that the recent incidents of beef thrown near temples were done by BJP and RSS. He said that if Hindus did it, they would have thrown pork pieces, not beef.

Talking to reporters on the Congress allegation, CM Sarma said, “Hindus wont throw beef. If they had to send a message, they would throw pork. If Congress is saying a cow’s head was left by Hindu people, then where is the rest of the meat? Are they suggesting we ate it?”

On Bakrid this year, a cow head was found near a Hanuman temple in the Muslim-dominated Dhubri area of Assam. The incident sparked outrage among the local Hindu community. On 13th June 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir on the following day of Bakrid. Sarma informed that the extremists resorted to stone pelting and put up 3 posters of ‘Nabin Bangla’ in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister issued a shoot-at-sight order to curb such incidents saying that an Islamist group from Bangladesh was behind the incident. “There is a communal group active in Dhubri. We have given shoot-at-sight orders to the police,” he said. Sarma made it clear that desecration of Hindu places of worship would not be tolerated in the BJP-ruled State. 38 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Several incidents of meat pieces being thrown in front of temples have come to light in Assam.