In recent times, there has been a significant increase in cases of cow meat or remains being thrown in or near Hindu temples by Islamists. The frequency of such incidents and involvement of Islamists hints that cow slaughter and throwing of cow meat outside Hindu temples is being deliberately carried out to insult Hindus, who consider cows sacred and to incite communal unrest.

While such incidents are reported throughout the year in some part of the country or the other, the cases of deliberate throwing of cow remains near temples increase during Islamic festivals, especially Bakrid.

This pattern of throwing meat pieces in front of temples, suggest that a co-ordinated campaign orchestrated by Islamists to desecrate sacred Hindu places is at play. Here is a compilation of such cases in the recent past.

Assam: Cow head dumped outside Hindu temple in Muslim-dominated Dhubri

On Bakrid this year, a cow head was found near a Hanuman temple in Assam’s Dhubri, a Muslim-dominated area. The incident sparked outrage among the local Hindu community. On 13th June 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the severed head of a cow was found at a local Hanuman Mandir on the following day of Bakri Eid.

“Hindus and Muslims met, and a Peace Committee was formed to resolve the matter. But again on the next day, another cow head was dumped in the Hindu temple,” the Assam CM added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the extremists resorted to stone pelting and put up 3 posters of ‘Nabin Bangla’ in Dhubri, an organisation which wants to annex the entire district to Bangladesh.

“There is a communal group active in Dhubri. We have given shoot-at-sight orders to the police,” he emphasised. The Assam Chief Minister made it clear that desecration of Hindu places of worship would not be tolerated in the BJP-ruled State.

He also issued a shoot-at-sight order and said that a Islamist group from neighbouring Bangladesh was involved in these incidents. In this case, 38 people were arrested.

Assam: Cow slaughtered by Muslims near Shiv temple in Badarpur

On the day of the Eid-al-Adha festival, tension erupted in Assam’s Sribhumi district after a cow was slaughtered near a Hindu temple located in a Hindu majority area. The incident took place near Deorail and South Bhanga Mashli of Badarpur town, leading to arrest of five people.

The Hindus in the region were enraged after finding that a cow was slaughtered by some Muslims as sacrifice for the Eid al-Adha. Reportedly, the region has only 3 Muslim families, and the rest all are Hindus. And these Muslim families went ahead to slaughter a cow in the area, that too near the Shiv Temple of the village.

Assam: Hazrat Ali and 4 others dumped severed head of cow near Kali Mandir in Lakhipur

In another incident of temple desecration by Muslims, communal tension broke out in Lakhipur town in the Goalpara district of Assam after extremists dumped the severed head of a cow near a Hindu temple. On learning about the matter, the Lakhipur police reached the crime scene and took away the severed head of the cow. The area was cordoned off to prevent further act of sacrilege.

On Sunday (15th June), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Bodir Ali, Hazarat Ali, Tara Mia, Shajamal Mia and Jahangir Alom were arrested in connected to the case.

Assam: 7 Muslim men arrested after cow skulls recovered near a prayer hall in Lakhimpur

On 18th June 2025, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 7 Muslim men identified as Monsur Ali, Md. Rejjak Ali, Saha Ali, Diluar Hussain, Dildar Hussain, Abu Kalam Ali and Jahidul Islam, have been arrested after multiple cattle skulls were recovered by the police near a Namghar (prayer hall).

Taking to X, CM Sarma said, “In a swift and coordinated response, Lakhimpur Police have apprehended 7 individuals in connection with the recovery of 3 cattle skulls found approximately 30 meters from Siring Chuk Namghar, along the roadside. The arrested persons are: 1.Monsur Ali (60) – Rangchali Debera Doloni, PS North Lakhimpur 2.Md. Rejjak Ali (29) – Rangchali Debera Doloni, PS North Lakhimpur 3.Saha Ali (48) – Deobil Christian, PS Panigaon 4.Diluar Hussain (25) – Deobil Christian, PS Panigaon 5.Dildar Hussain (30) – Deobil Christian, PS Panigaon 6.Abu Kalam Ali (33) – Chukulibhoria, PS North Lakhimpur 7.Jahidul Islam (22) – Chukulibhoria, PS North Lakhimpur. During a search at Monsur Ali’s residence, 3 additional cattle skulls were recovered and seized. Investigation is ongoing, including technical analysis.”

In a swift and coordinated response, Lakhimpur Police have apprehended 7 individuals in connection with the recovery of 3 cattle skulls found approximately 30 meters from Siring Chuk Namghar, along the roadside.



The arrested persons are:

1.Monsur Ali (60) – Rangchali Debera… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2025

Uttar Pradesh: Severed cow head thrown outside ancient Hanuman temple in Lucknow

In March 2025, some unknown people threw the severed head of a cow (calf) outside the ancient Hanuman temple in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. This incident took place in the Madeyganj police station area. Local Hindus staged protest and also raised slogans against the police administration as they said that this is not the first incident. This is the third time in the last two years that such an incident has taken place around the temple. People said that a cow was attacked with a knife in April 2024 and meat was thrown a year and a half ago, but the police did not take any strict action.

UP: Severed head of cow found outside Hindu homes after Mahakumbh Mela

In the Dariyabad locality of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the remains of a cow were found in March this year. The severed head of a cow was found outside the residence of a Hindu businessman named Gopal Agarwal. Similarly, the leg of the cow was discovered outside the house of another Hindu resident named Deepak Kapoor.

According to police officer Sanjay Dwivedi, the incident was carried out with the intent to create communal disharmony. According to complainant Gopal Agarwal, it was the third incident of cow mutilation in the past 5 months. He informed that on two occasion, remains of dead cow were discovered outside his house but the police did not take any action.

UP: Meat thrown near Hanuman Temple in Amethi

In Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, some miscreants threw piece of meat near the ancient Hanuman Temple. On Friday (6th June 2025) morning, when the devotees reached the temple for darshan, they became angry after seeing the meat lying there.

The incident took place outside the ancient Hanuman Temple located in Sheetalganj Punnpur village of Sangrampur area. As local Hindu activists protested, police station in-charge Brijesh Singh reached the temple with the police team. The crowd gathered near the temple was pacified and the piece of meat was removed from the temple area and buried under the soil. The police assured action in this matter.

2024

Madhya Pradesh: Cow’s head thrown into Jagannath Mahadev Mandir in Ratlam

In June 2024, a severed head of a cow was found in the premises of Lord Jagannath temple in the Jaora town of Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district. The cow head was thrown inside the temple by two Muslim, who came on their motocycles, threw cow head and fled the spot. In this case, National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Salman Mevati, Shakir Qureshi, Noshad Qureshi, and Shahrukh Sattar. The local administration also demolished the illegal portions of the houses belonging to the accused.

Delhi: Severed head of a calf found near Kali Mandir in Sangam Vihar

In June 2024, a severed head of a calf was found near the Gupta Colony in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area ahead of Bakrid. The incident sparked massive outrage and local Hindu organisations alleged involvement of Islamists. In this matter, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Rajasthan: Pieces of meat thrown by scooty riding youths outside Shiva temple in Jaipur

Tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on 18 June 2024, after some unidentified miscreants came on a bike and threw meat in front of a Shiv Temple located in the Chanakya Marg area in Subhash Chowk before fleeing. The incident happened at around 4.30 pm and was caught on the CCTV cameras placed in the area.

A video of this incident also surfaced, in which large pieces of meat are seen lying in front of the temple. This incident is said to have happened on the day of Ganga Ekadashi, an auspicious day for the Hindus. As soon as the information about the incident spread, Hindus in the locality reached the area and protested. The angry protestors then reached the Subhash Chowk police station to complain about this matter.

Delhi: Islamists hurled meat pieces at Hindus on Navratri

In October 2024, a group of worshipers carrying the holy Jyoti from Jhandewala Devi Mandir faced an attack when Islamists desecrated their religious procession by throwing meat pieces on the sacred ‘Jyoti’ in the Tees Hazari area. The incident sparked outrage among local Hindus, who alleged that such attacks are carried out with intention of hurting Hindu sentiments.

2023

UP: Calf carcass found near Hanuman temple in Sonbhadra

A cow calf’s body was discovered close to a Hanuman temple on the evening of 28th July 2023 in Sonbhadra’s Robertsganj neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh. People were furious when they noticed the cattle’s remains behind the temple and they quickly called the local police to look into the matter. A massive protest was organised by local Hindu organisations and the police initiated action in this matter.

UP: Sack full of meat found near temple in Shahjahanpur

In July 2023, a sack containing meat remains was found near a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur area. On getting the information, the Shahjahanpur Police formed three teams to probe the matter, officials said on Saturday. Subsequently, a case was registered against unidentified individuals.

2022

UP: Meat pieces thrown inside a temple, idol vandalised in Kannauj

On 16th July 2022, riots erupted in the Rasoolabad village of the Talagram area of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh after meat pieces were thrown inside a Hindu temple. After the incident of throwing a piece of meat in the temple, members of the Hindu organizations were enraged and blocked the road in the village.

An anti-Hindu element threw a piece of meat at night in the Shiva temple outside Rasoolabad village in the Kannauj district. In the morning, when the priest arrived to perform the daily puja, he informed the villagers that there was a piece of meat lying inside the temple. As soon as the matter came to light, CO Shiv Pratap Singh and SHO Harishyam Singh rushed to the spot and ensured the cleaning of the temple.

UP: Pieces of meat thrown inside temple compound in Shamli district

In September 2022, unidentified persons threw pieces of meat in the compound of a temple in Sikka village of the Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, sparking tensions in the region. The incident came to light at around 5 am on Friday morning when a woman entered the temple to offer prayers. Dollops of meat were hurled at 11 places around Bhumiya Kheda in Sikka village in what appeared as a deliberate attempt to vitiate communal harmony in the region.

The incident came in the wake of an annual festival that included Havan Yagya and other assorted religious rituals organised in the temple.

2022

Jharkhand: Meat thrown inside Kalibari Durga Temple in Phulbaria

In February 2022, a group of unidentified miscreants threw an objectionable thing suspected to be meat inside the Kalibari Durga Temple located in Phulbaria of Rajmahal police station area in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, raising tensions in the region.

2021

Delhi: 4 cows were slaughtered in Kalindi Kunj and their remains were thrown near the temple

Back in 2021, a case of cow slaughter and throwing away was reported from Kalindi Kunj area of ​​Delhi. At least 4 cows were slaughtered and thrown away. Locals told OpIndia then, that those who slaughtered the cows threw one near Sheetla Mata Mandir Pocket-1. They threw the remains of the second cow near the temple located near the park in D Block and the rest of the remains near a drain. However, the locals found an ID card near the discarded cow remains. According to the recovered ID card, her name is Isanul Hoda and her father’s name is Abdul Jalil.

2019

Jharkhand: Pieces of meat thrown near Shiv temple

Back in December 2019, several pieces of prohibited meat were thrown near a Hindu temple at Karamdaha on the border of Dhanbad and Jamtara district of Jharkhand to incite religious sentiments of Hindus. This incident happened near Dukhiya Mahadev temple. Police have termed it the handiwork of some mischievous elements. An FIR has been registered against unknown people in this case. Hearing the news of meat in the temple, which was presumed to be beef, the angry locals blocked the road for about 6 hours. After that, the police reached the spot and pacified the anguished crowd.

Conclusion

While these cases reported in recent years should be enough to raise an alarm about a growing trend of slaughtering cows and throwing its remains inside or near Hindu temples, this has been ongoing for many years. This compilation must have missed several cases, in fact, several such incidents go unreported or uncovered. Islamists and others driven by sheer hatred for Hindus and their religious beliefs are deliberately doing this to hurt Hindu sentiments and incite riots.

Throwing cow remains inside Hindu temples is a direct attack on Hindu faith. While cases of Islamists raping cows, cow smuggling, secretly stuffing cow meat in samosas sold at eateries, etc to mock and hurt Hindu sentiments, are reported in some part of the country quite often, however, the pattern of slaughtering cows and then throwing the remains inside or near Hindu temples around Islamic festivals suggests that Islamists are deliberately desecrating Hindu temples to offend Hindus, intimidate Hindus, assert their religious dominance and unleash violence if Hindus confront them. The recent Dhubri case in Assam suggests that throwing cow remains near temples is a part of organised instigation.

While Islamists and other anti-Hindu elements draw joy from mocking and hurting sentiments of Hindus, the Islamo-leftist cabal’s continuous attempts at defending cow slaughter and ‘cow is food’ cries, as well as political backing of ‘secular’ parties further emboldens the anti-Hindu elements to slaughter cows and desecrate Hindu temples.