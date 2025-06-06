IISC Bangalore congratulates Prof Madhavi Latha, whose team worked on stability and construction design of Chenab Bridge 

On June 7, PM Narendra Modi, along with Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Lt governor Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the historic Chenab Bridge on the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). The Chenab Bridge is an engineering marvel, and a result of years of hard work by engineers, designers and workers.

It is the world’s highest Railway arch bridge situated on a difficult terrain. It is 1.3 km long, and at a height of 359 metres, it is 35 m higher than the Eiffel Tower.

The total steel welding needed to construct the bridge is around 600 km, that is more than the entire length of Jammu to Delhi Railway track.

We are proud of Prof Madhavi Latha & her team's contribution to the #ChenabBridge inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi🎉

The team worked on stability of slopes, design & construction of foundations, design of slope stabilisation systems incl. rock anchors to withstand hazards. pic.twitter.com/BApCSJTRZX — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) June 6, 2025

“We are proud of Prof Madhavi Latha & her team’s contribution to the Chenab Bridge inaugurated by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi today. The team worked on stability of slopes, design & construction of foundations, and design of slope stabilisation systems, including rock anchors to withstand hazards”, IISC posted.