‘I’m modern-day Abhimanyu, I know how to break chakravyuh’: Devendra Fadnavis after BJP-led Mahayuti alliance sweeps Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (November 24) said he is a modern-day Abhimanyu and knew how to break chakravyuh in reference to the stunning victory registered by BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Abhimanyu, a character from the epic Mahabharata, was the son of Arjuna and Subhadra. A skilled warrior, Abhimanyu was gifted with a rare ability to enter the Chakravyuh, a complex military formation, but lacked the knowledge to exit it. In the epic, he was ultimately trapped and killed by Kaurava warriors.

Back in September, Mr Fadnavis had remarked that the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) believed they could entangle him in a maze. “But I am a modern Abhimanyu. I know how to enter the maze and how to exit,” he had asserted.

Speaking to the media today after the Mahayuti’s landslide victory, he reiterated, “I had said earlier that I am a modern Abhimanyu. I know how to break the Chakravyuh. We have broken the Chakravyuh. My contribution to this victory is small; the credit goes to our team.” Mr. Fadnavis secured the Nagpur South West seat.

Fadnavis’ remarks came in the wake of a remarkable victory of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, winning over 231 seats in the 288-member Assembly, and delivering a crushing blow to its opponents, Maha Vikas Aghadi, leaving them in tatters as it managed only around 50 seats after a commanding performance in Lok Sabha elections months ago.