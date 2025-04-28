India and France sign 63,000 crore deal for 26 new Rafale fighter jets for the Navy

India and France have sealed the deal for 26 new Rafale fighter jets. As per reports, the deal will include 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater fighter aircraft. The delivery is to be completed by 2030. Additional equipment for the existing 36 Rafale fighter jets with the Indian Air Force are also a part of the current deal.

The deal is for 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy, along with weapons, simulators, and training.

The deal includes the transfer of technology and training, simulators, associated equipment, logistics and weapons.

India will have domestic production of the fuselage of the fighter jets, and the deal will include the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) of the fighter aircraft, as per reports.

The deal, estimated to be around Rs 63,000 crores, was cleared by the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) headed by PM Narendra Modi earlier this month.

Rafale fighter jets are manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation.