The Border Security Force (BSF) handed over 60 Bangladeshi nationals, including six transgender individuals, to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The repatriations were conducted through separate flag meetings held along the zero line between West Bengal’s Nadia district and Meherpur district of Bangladesh. The handovers took place at the Kazipur and Kathuli border points under Gangni upazila.

30 people were sent back to Bangladesh near the international pillar number 147 at the Kazipur border, which included 6 transgenders. The other 30 were sent back from the international border pillar 133/3-S of the Kathuli border.

The returnees, primarily from Thakurgaon and Kurigram districts, had crossed into India seeking employment. The Bangladeshis had entered India illegally through brokers in different points of time, and used to work as labourers in places such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Assam. However, they were caught by Indian authorities at recent times, and were kept in detention. After Indian authorities talked to Bangladesh over their deportation, the state police forces handed them over to BSF, and then they were formally returned to Bangladesh yesterday.

At the handover that took place at the Gangni outpost in Meherpur’s Gangni upazila, BSF Company Commander Abison Franco led the Indian delegation, while BGB Subedar Shahabuddin represented Bangladesh. In the other flag meeting, Subedar Md. Mizanur Rahman, Company Commander of Kathuli BGB and Anoj Kumar, Company Commander of Taimpur Camp of BSF were present. “After completing their jail terms, they were officially repatriated to Bangladesh today following proper procedures,” said Subedar Shahabuddin.

The process adhered to standard protocols for such repatriations, with both sides ensuring a smooth and documented transfer during the flag meetings.

Bangladeshi authorities, including officers from Gangni Police Station, verified the identities of the returnees before facilitating their reunion with families, who were notified post-handover. Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bani Israel confirmed that BGB from Kazipur and Kathuli in Gangni have handed over a total of 60 people to Gangni Police Station. He added that they will be handed over to their families after the legal processes are completed.

This operation comes against the backdrop of intensified border security measures by India. Patrolling and surveillance at the border have been strengthened to prevent illegal infiltration.



