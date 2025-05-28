India gears up for another mock drill across border states on May 29

Just days after the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has announced a large-scale mock drill on the evening of May 29 across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab—all sensitive border regions.

This follows an earlier nationwide mock drill on May 7 in 244 districts, conducted amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after India launched a retaliatory strike on terrorist camps.

The military operation came in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 civilians—mostly tourists—were killed in Jammu & Kashmir. The strike, aimed at decimating terror infrastructure linked to LeT, JeM, and Hizbul, saw India targeting 9 key terror hubs inside Pakistan, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Despite Pakistan’s counterattacks using drones and missiles, India’s air defense successfully neutralized all threats. A ceasefire agreement came into effect on May 10, but the upcoming mock drill signals that India remains vigilant and prepared for any escalation, as affirmed by PM Modi when he said Operation Sindoor will continue so long as Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism in India.