Indian armed forces have been instructed to take strong action: MEA delivers short statement after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Just hours after Pakistan announced its commitment to ending hostilities with India, reports emerged of fresh ceasefire violations across multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Akhnoor. Both artillery shelling and small arms fire were reported, raising concerns over the sincerity of Pakistan’s ceasefire pledge. In addition to artillery firing along the LoC, Pakistan has also launched a fresh drone attack in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Jammu and Akhnoor, news reports said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a short press conference after the ceasefire violations by Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding that was arrived at earlier this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious notice of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces is maintaining a strong vision on the situation and they have been given instructions to deal with strongly with repeated violations along the international border and line of control”.